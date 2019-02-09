Simonton discusses plans for Homestead Parkway business park

CAMP VERDE – In 2015, Simonton Ranch owner G. Scott Simonton officially donated a 9.28-acre parcel and agreed to sell another six-acre parcel to the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.

The donation, in part, is connected to Simonton’s plan to develop a business park with land he owns next to the parcel.

Now under the working name White Hawk Business Park, Simonton said Thursday that the 12-lot business and technology park was designed to attract businesses and jobs to Camp Verde.

According to Simonton, the lots would have access to high-speed internet for technology type companies and three-phase power for other types of uses.

Not only will Camp Verde’s McDonald Bros. Construction be responsible for the extension of Homestead Parkway, the company will also install the White Hawk improvements. Simonton also said.

Simonton said that lot improvements are expected to be completed by June.