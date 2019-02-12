Deadline for inaugural First Responders Coed Softball tournament dropped

Some details of the First Annual First Responders Coed Softball Tournament later this month have changed.

The tourney, hosted by the Law Enforcements Heroes Organized and Mingus Union Baseball RBI Club will be Saturday Feb. 23.

It is now a coed light tournament, so each team needs to have at least three females. They’ve also added a $500 shirt sponsorship opportunity.

Registration has been moved to 8:30 a.m. on the 23rd with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. Previously there was a deadline for signing up but it was dropped.

They are seeking sponsorships or donations as well. Anyone interesting in volunteering to umpire would be appreciated.

All the proceeds will go to RBI Baseball Club and Law Enforcement Heroes to benefit 2019 Mingus Union baseball and the Law Enforcement Heroes 501c3.

The tournament will take place at the Riverfront Softball Fields in Cottonwood.

The host is $295 and the tournament is double elimination. The first and second placers will get awards, there will be a silent auction, raffle prizes and food.

There will be unlimited home runs ($5 each)

To register go to lawenforcementheroes.com. Make checks payable to Law Enforcement Heroes, mail payment to 199 S. 6th Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Credit cards will be accepted on the website. Call Jen Mathe at (928) 300-9727 if you have any questions.