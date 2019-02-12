Letter: Good Samaritans abound in Verde Valley

Editor:
I would like to extend a personal, heartfelt thank you to Terry Ligon, Cliff Baird, and, Steve Byrne.
While driving to Camp Verde from Cottonwood, my vehicle became disabled.
All three of these men put their lives on hold and offered me assistance.
Although I had help on the way, the simple kindness of their gesture deserves acknowledgment.
It is these type of people that make us a community together as friendly citizens, versus a group of people who live in the same area.
Billy Geyer
Camp Verde
