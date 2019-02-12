NEW BUSINESS: Kirsti Baiamonte opens Magnolia Beauty Bar in Rimrock

RIMROCK – Ask Kirsti Baiamonte what beauty means. To her, it’s about “self-love and self-respect.”

“I love beauty essentially, but in all forms, because I believe so much of it also comes from within,” said Baiamonte, owner of Magnolia Beauty Bar in Rimrock. “It absolutely feels good to look good, but beauty means something different to me in the sense that it fuels my soul.”

Open since Dec. 1, Magnolia Beauty Bar acknowledges, seeks out and reciprocates beauty, said Baiamonte, who knew once she graduated high school that she wanted “nothing more than to do hair and help others feel beautiful.”

Baiamonte spent the first part of her professional career in customer service when she realized that she was “born to be around people – and to help them.”

“But I still only wanted one thing, to stand behind that chair,” Baiamonte said. So she started beauty school three years ago and has “had the pleasure of training under some really experienced and educated stylists, work side by side with people who have 18-plus years in this industry, and have learned so much from the beauty mentors I have in my life.”

“The experiences I’ve been fortunate enough to have, in the time I’ve been in the beauty profession, have profoundly changed my dreams and goals as a whole,” Baiamonte said.

Magnolia Beauty Bar, Baiamonte said, “encompasses that passion for me.”

“It is my perspective of all things beauty, and my place to make those connections, passions, and inspirations come to fruition,” Baiamonte said.

Her goal for each of her clients is “to end my service with them feeling inspired, driven, pampered and above all else, beautiful.”

“Beauty is such a powerful tool and I want everyone to feel as beautiful as they possibly can,” Baiamonte said.

Magnolia Beauty Bar is located in the Beaver Creek Realty complex at 3325 E Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

Magnolia Beauty Bar offers salon products for color, styling, deep conditioning, olaplex, goldwell, and many other options.

Visit https://magnoliabeautybars.com for a list of services or to book an appointment online.

Or call 928-821-0256 for all hair services or 928-301-4528 for eyelash extensions

Or email magnoliarimrock@gmail.com to schedule any service. Though appointments are required, Baiamonte said, they are encouraged.

