POST-SEASON ROUNDUP: Camp Verde basketball teams win Central Region tourneys

On Friday night Camp Verde High boys basketball pulled off the Central Region double.

The Cowboys (26-3) beat Glendale Prep 60-44 at home to win the Central tournament. They previously had won the Central Region championship.

They have gone 13-1 against regional rivals so far this season. Camp Verde has won seven in a row.

The Cowboys beat Scottsdale Prep 68-54 in the semifinals.

CV earned the No. 11 seed in the state play-in round and will host No. 22 Gilbert Classical on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the state tournament in the Prescott area starting on Friday.

CV girls basketball wins Central tourney

Camp Verde High girls basketball continued their hot streak on Friday, winning the Central Region tournament.

The Cowboys (21-8) knocked off Glendale Prep 39-32 in the Central Region championship game at home.

The win in the title game was Camp Verde’s eighth in a row.

In the first round of the tournament the Cowboys beat North Pointe Prep 65-16, then in the semifinals topped Scottsdale Prep 35-29.

No. 13 Camp Verde beat No. 20 Santa Cruz Valley 68-40 in the state play-in on Tuesday night. The winner moves on to the state tournament in the Prescott area starting on Friday.

MUHS girls soccer falls at Havasu

Mingus Union girls soccer’s season came to an end on Thursday night on the road.

The No. 17 seed Marauders (7-5) lost 2-1 at No. 16 seed Lake Havasu in the state play-in.

Mingus Union finished the regular season ranked 16th but got bumped out of a hosting spot by the No. 19 Knights because Lake Havasu won their region.

Thunderbird knocks out Mingus boys soccer

Mingus Union boy soccer’s season ended away from home on Thursday night.

No. 10 Phoenix Thunderbird beat the No. 23 Marauders 4-1 at home in the state play-in.

Saguaro sinks Mingus boys basketball

For the second year in a row, Mingus Union boys basketball’s season ended in the state play-in.

On Friday night at No. 15 Scottsdale Saguaro, the No. 18 Marauders lost 72-50.