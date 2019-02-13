Education committee to hear SB 1073 Feb. 19

VERDE VALLEY – A week ago, Arizona Sen. Sylvia Allen decided that she would ask the State Senate’s Committee on Education to vote on SB 1073 but that she would “leave the canvasing of votes” in a November 2019 consolidation election of Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts as interpreted in Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 “so each will be counted separately.”

Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter announced that the amended version of SB1074 is “not yet ready for the committee.”

“The plan is to have it before the committee on Feb. 19,” Carter said.

According to Carter’s office, the Mingus Union High School District has 20,129 registered voters, of which 17,524 are in the Cottonwood Oak-Creek district and 2,605 are in the Clarkdale Jerome district.

Though most discussions around SB 1073 revolved around how the votes would be counted, the proposed bill also addresses the community’s career and technical education program – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education – as well as transition costs of a new unified district.