Fort Verde to hold 13th Buffalo Soldiers event

CAMP VERDE – With living history presenters, ceremonies and presentations, and 1860-era base ball, Fort Verde State Historic Park will hold its 13th annual Buffalo Soldiers event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fort Verde parade grounds.

Each year the Buffalo Soldiers event starts with a flag raising ceremony, followed by the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and a welcome tribute.

Throughout the day, a myriad of historical presenters will tell the story of the Buffalo Soldier as a way of honoring African American History Month – also known as Black History Month.

As a special treat for Fort Verde’s volunteers, reenactors and baseball players, Dutch oven cooks Bill Stafford and Bob Tenner will cook up a batch of BBQ pork ribs, cornbread, potatoes, green beans and peach cobbler, with plenty of water, lemonade and cowboy coffee to wash it all down. Watch the cooks prepare lunch beginning at 9 a.m.

For this event, lunch is open to volunteers only. Though Fort Verde Park Manager Sheila Stubler said that if there is any leftover food, they will open it to the public for a suggested donation of $8-10/person.

At 10 a.m., noon and at 2 p.m., watch the Fort Verde Excelsiors, Phoenix Senators and Mesa Miners in a round-robin tripleheader of vintage baseball, when the ball was pitched underhand and a ball caught on one bounce was an out.

Fort Verde State Historic Park is located at 125 E. Hollamon St. in Camp Verde. Entrance to Fort Verde is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 13. Call 928-567-3275 for more information.