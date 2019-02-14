Camp Verde girls hoops rolls into state tournament

Camp Verde High girls basketball punched their ticket to the state tournament after slow start in the play-in game.

The No. 13 Cowboys (22-8) beat No. 20 Eloy Santa Cruz Valley 68-40 on Tuesday night at home to move on to the 16-team state tournament.

“It’s a tale of two halves,” CV head coach Mark Showers said. “First half we didn’t play all that hard, we allowed them to stay around, our defense was lax. Offensively we took some chances that we shouldn’t take and in the second half I thought we played harder, played better defense and offensively we moved the ball a little bit better and obviously we scored well and they didn’t, so second half was much better.”

The Cowboys will face No. 4 Scottsdale Christian in the first round on Friday at noon at Yavapai College’s gym in Prescott. The Eagles have gone 17-1 in regular season games and went 13-0 against 2A foes.

Camp Verde however has won nine games in a row.

“You know, if we could play as well as we did in the second half every night, we’re going to compete in every game we play in the state tournament,” Showers said.

Camp Verde trailed early on in the play-in before taking the lead for good with 1:38 left in the first half. CV led 27-24 at the half.

By 4:57 left in the third they had built their lead to 10 and got it to 20 just before the third quarter ended. Then with 2:45 left in the game they got the lead up to 30 points.

“I think it was a good game, we worked together,” junior point guard Tanna Decker said. “We did struggle a little bit in the beginning just weren’t quite connecting but I think after a while we really got it together.”

Decker had 14 points, as did junior center Jacy Finley, all of which came in the second half and she was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Sophomore shooting guard Maya Hedges had 13 points.

Decker also had five rebounds, three offensive, seven assists and two steals.

CV outscored the Dust Devil 23-9 in the third quarter.

“Tanna comes right out and hits a three, I mean that gets things started,” Showers said. “Jacy was starting to get into a rhythm, Maya had been playing well the whole game and they just clicked together. One of the things that we try to do is look into the post a little more in the second half, we didn’t do that as much as the first half, we did in the second half, Jacy and Maya were to move the ball well between each other and get some easy shots.”

Finley tallied a double double with 12 rebounds and had a steal and two blocks. Hedges also had a double double, with 10 rebounds to go with four assists and two blocks.

Decker said the Cowboys’ communication really helped them in the second half.

“I think we just started looking down the court more, we started definitely talking a lot more on defense and that got us going a lot,” Decker said.

The Cowboys won the Central Region tournament championship last week.

“The tournament went great,” Showers said. “I had two starters out and the rest of the kids showed up, played extremely well an we ended up winning all three games.”

CV won the title game 39-32 over Glendale Prep, beat Scottsdale Prep 35-29 in the semifinals and North Pointe Prep 65-16 in the first round.

“I think it went really good, we definitely worked our butts off that game, we did really well, we talked, we pressured and I think we really connected as a team,” Decker said.

They won the region tournament, at home right before the boys won theirs at home also.

“Oh it was wonderful,” Showers said. “Both the boys and the girls have had good seasons, they’ve played hard, they’ve played well and so it was nice to be able to win those games in the region tournament.”

Decker said she thinks they’re really well right now.

“We’ve definitely grown since the beginning of the year, we’ve definitely connected better and I can’t wait for next year because it will basically be the same group of girls and I think we’ll be tough next year,” Decker said.