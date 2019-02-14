Silent Witness offers $500 reward for arrest of Wesley Dean Stewart

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Wesley Dean Stewart.

Stewart is wanted by the Clarkdale Police Department on charges of burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, felony flight and theft.

Stewart is 36 years old, 6-feet 2-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes, with extensive tattoos of skull images on his left arm.

Stewart’s last known address was in Deming, New Mexico.

If you have information as to Stewart’s whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

All calls are anonymous.



For more information on Silent Witness, visit www.yavapaisw.com

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov