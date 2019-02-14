Yavapai College board approves tuition hike beginning in 2019 fall semester

The Yavapai College District Governing Board approved a tuition increase for the college Tuesday at its monthly board meeting.

The tuition increase will be implemented for the fall 2019 semester. Verde Valley district board members Paul Chevalier and Deb McCasland voted against the increase.

According to a news release from the college, Yavapai College remains one of the most affordable postsecondary schools in the state. Data shows that during the 2018-2019 academic year the cost of tuition to attend YC is below the Arizona community college average, 26 percent below the national community college average, and 77 percent below the average cost for Arizona four-year schools. One class at YC is almost 77 percent cheaper than some of the other options within the state.

Three new scholarship opportunities were also approved at the Board meeting, including a full-time student discount for credits 13-15. This new discount makes Yavapai College the cheapest postsecondary option in the state for full-time students, according to the news release.

The tuition increase will add $4 per credit hour to general education courses, $5 per credit hour to lab-based courses, and $6 per credit hour to CTE and allied health courses for in-state students. The tuition cost for dual enrollment students, who take college courses at their high school will not see a price change.

Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley, and near the Prescott Airport.