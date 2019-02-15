Snow showers expected this weekend through President’s Day

SEDONA -- When it rains it pours. Or in this case; when it floods it also snows.

The National Weather Service reports snow showers this weekend all the way into next week.

NWS forecasts one to four inches of snow accumulation for elevations at around 4,000 to 5,000 feet.

“A fast-moving system will bring light snow to areas above 5,000 feet Friday night with a stronger and colder storm due Sunday afternoon through Monday evening,” according to an NWS Facebook post.

In Cottonwood, there is a 20 percent chance of snow Saturday night. Chance of snow will progressively increase to 80 percent by Sunday night.

Sedona will have a 50 percent chance of snow Saturday with more expected through the weekend into President’s Day.

Camp Verde is forecasted to have a mix of rain and snow through the weekend, according to NWS.

City officials in Sedona will be on call and prepared to respond to icy and snowy road conditions by plowing and applying cinders. Emergency routes like State Route 89A will be prioritized followed by large neighborhoods, connectors, and then smaller neighborhoods and streets, according to a city news release