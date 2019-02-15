Water rights: anxieties, legalities, difficulties … and shortages?

VERDE VALLEY – As Natural Resource Advisor to the Camp Verde Town Council, Tony Gioia has been tasked with organizing the town’s water portfolio.

An endeavor started earlier this century, this was about the time that Gioia became involved in Camp Verde town issues.

Although Gioia does not have surface water rights on his own property, he is a citizen of Camp Verde and “one lucky enough to have been chosen to represent the community.”

“I do what I can to prepare Camp Verde for our future and protect its assets,” he said.

According to Gioia, one-time mayor of Camp Verde and one of the community’s long-time water gurus, “no justifiable water rights claims in the Verde Valley should be lost in the system nor leave our region.”

That said, he also believes that the Verde Valley’s water future “will be fraught with anxieties, legalities and difficulties, perhaps shortages.”

“We need to be prepared for that future,” he said. “We also need to have the ability to keep water flowing in the Verde River and everything that comes with that. At some point in time I expect the town may be the community water supplier and the town will need to have various water resources at its disposal for the good of its citizens.”

‘Good business sense’

Coming to a mutual agreement on longstanding historic water use, said Salt River Project Water Rights Analyst Lucas Shaw, also makes “good business sense because it enables property owners to make informed decisions about the future plans for the property, whether that’s development, subdividing, inheritance or some other activity.”

“From a community standpoint, having recognized historic water rights is good for long-range planning,” Shaw said. “Knowing your community is addressing its water rights issues should give greater stability to property values and strengthen community cohesiveness.”

Equitable agreements

The “stability of knowing who possesses what, and when they receive it, puts a much more secure value” on the water resource,” said Gioia, who also is part of Friends of the Verde River, a group who “envision[s] a healthy, flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations.”

According to Gioia, knowing the quantity of [water rights] ownership will give the resource a more tangible value for individuals as well as large owners.”

“This would be reflected in property values and business,” Gioia said. “When the water is quantified in ownership the desire and necessity to conserve, budget and wisely utilize will be a more widespread individual responsibility as well as that of our society as a whole. The value of maintaining a healthy river and other water resources will hopefully become more self-evident to everyone.”

