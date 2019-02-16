City to hold first hearing on food truck ordinance

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council will have its first public hearing Tuesday on a more relaxed ordinance for food truck vendors.

Last spring, the Arizona Legislature passed House Bill 2371, which amends municipalities’ ability to ban food trucks or create red tape regulating the operation of food trucks.

The law also creates a statewide license, so vendors aren’t hindered by patchwork ordinances.

According to staff, the legislation prohibits the city from doing the following:

• Requiring mobile food vendors to obtain special permits not required for other businesses within the zoning district.

• Regulating the distance a food vendor can operate their business from another commercial establishment, unless required by building/fire codes

• Prohibiting vendor from using any legal parking space

• Requiring a vendor to be inspected by the fire department if evidence is provided that the vendor already passed fire inspection by another municipality.

The city had the option to restrict food trucks within residential areas. During an October work session, council decided not to add any more restrictions since most parks and much of the Old Town area are located near residential areas.

Ordinance 660 applies to all mobile vendors, not just food trucks, according to staff.



