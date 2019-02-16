Obituary: Michael Allen Budd 1960-2019

Michael Allen Budd (best known as Mike or Bud Man) was born Dec. 12, 1960, and died Jan. 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his dad James Budd and mother Ellen Budd.

Mike is survived by his natural father, Michael Bronk; step-siblings Mark, Brent, and Jennifer; his sister Crystal (Donavan and Angela); his wife Melinda; children Scott (Amanda), Samantha (Jason) Freeman, Stephanie (Levi) Logan; his 5 ½ grandchildren, Tabitha, Lorelei, Payton, Xander, Cohen; grandson-to-be Edwin, along with his life-long best friend, Steve (Maryann and Jessica) Lodmell and Michael Bell.



Michael grew up working in the family business in Sedona with his sister and dad. He was an all-star catcher out of Mingus Union High School, attended Mesa Community College and played baseball until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1981 working as a jet engine mechanic, working on the F-4, F-5, and T-39.

He married his high school sweetheart Mindy, and together with their three children, traveled the world. Sergeant Budd participated in Operations PROVIDE COMFORT and SOUTHERN WATCH.

He was promoted to Senior Airman Below-the-Zone and has earned several recognition awards including squadron SNCO of the Quarter, Strategic Air Command Master Technician, Strategic Air Command Master Inspector/Evaluator, and Air Education and Training Command Master Instructor. Mike loved and respected our country, was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant after 21 years and returned home to Arizona where he worked with his best friend Steve at his mason business.



Mike had a lifelong dream of opening a pizza parlor and delivery service, which he did in Cornville in 2005. About seven years ago, Mike’s memory and speech were failing, and he was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia with frontal temporal dementia.

His was a slow progressing disease which was heartbreaking and resulted in his life ending too soon. He will be remembered for being a good son, a caring brother, a hard worker, a loving and compassionate husband, a patient father and grandfather, and a friend you could always count on.

Mike was the life of the party and had a big heart and love for animals. He loved to go out hunting, 4-wheeling, playing ball, boating, camping, swimming, barbequing, and drinking his beer. He fought his disease, no matter how frustrated he got but it was all too soon that he no longer had that control and succumbed to this horrible disease.

In the end he was surrounded by his family and close friends and is finally at peace. He will be missed and loved until the end of time. This Bud’s for you Budd!



Services for Mike will be held on March 2, 2019, at the Clarkdale Cemetery at 11 a.m., reception will follow at the Cottonwood VFW on Aspen at 12:30 p.m.



