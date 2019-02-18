Cornville’s Grasshopper Grill presents sultry songstress Devin Angelet

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Thursday through Saturday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

Friday, Feb. 22, set your sights on one of the most unique voices ever heard in the Verde Valley. In a market perpetually dominated by players covering classic rock and county songs, the Grasshopper hosts sultry songstress Devin Angelet in the lounge.

With a robust offering of both cover and original works, Devin delivers a bluesy and even melancholy performance. Both in melody and visually, she channels the hypnotic flow of stylists along the order of Norah Jones.

Her guitar accompanist, John “JR” Robusto, perfectly complements the presentation with complexity, nuance and impeccable instrumental timing.

Saturday, Feb. 23, get ready for the country with Skip Garrett & Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene.

Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever joins him, the result is pure country done right.



The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928-649-9211).