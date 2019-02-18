Old time music and blues at Sound Bites Grill with the Mother Road Trio

The Mother Road Trio, a three-piece band from Flagstaff brightens up the evening with some really fun music that just makes you happy. Get your kicks on Route 66 really fits the bill with these guys. The band will be performing in Sedona Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., at Sound Bites Grill.

Passing through eight states, and stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles, the super slab of wigwam dreams, neon empires, giant plastic dinosaurs and American Pie carries on. The Mother Road Trio embodies the quirky and free-wheeling spirit of this mighty highway Route 66.

The band’s style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, with offerings of rhythm and blues, original ballads, Motown, swing, jazz standards, and good old rock n’ roll.

The band consists of Mike Shiner, Larry Czarnecki and Sammy McRae.

Mike Shiner: Upright bass and vocal powerhouse, Mike is classically trained in full soul, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. With a degree from Berklee College of Music, Mike holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Larry Czarnecki: Larry is no stranger to the Mother Road, starting out in the explosive music scene in Chicago, then careening off to LA, and eventually landing in Flagstaff, AZ — taking the RT. 66 town by storm. Larry’s virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sammy McRae: Rock, rolling and reeling a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp, Sammy Mac is top dog on harmonica, with a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more. A quick-witted showman, Sammy has been a Blues Ambassador in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far and wide with his engaging stage presence.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 to 10 p.m. concert. There is a $10 Cover to sit in the show room where the band performs.

Saturday night, Feb. 23, you will enjoy Blues from the Delta with Leon J. Leon J (Jay Morton) brings Delta Blues to Sedona with his band based out of Scottsdale. Leon J is a 2011 National Heritage Foundation Blues Hall of Fame Dual inductee as performer and as ambassador keeping the lost art of Delta Style Blues alive through his touring, workshops, and educational showcases.



This show is full of stories of musical history with a style that is influenced from the Delta. Acknowledged as a music historian, Leon has been charged with keeping this unique art of Acoustic based roots/folk music inherited from the West African influence, alive and well by ‘connecting the dots’ as to it has evolved over the decades to be the American Modern Music we hear today.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are required for this event. The venue is set up with dinner tables in the show room so you enjoy dinner if you choose and enjoy the show.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information or reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com