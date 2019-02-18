Paulo keeps it real and jazzy at Steakhouse89 Lounge

He is suave. He is sophisticated. He is classy. He is talented. He is Sedona’s own Paulo Scardina and he keeps the music real and flowing on Friday nights at the Steakhous89 Bar & Lounge.

Just ask his loyal fans, Sedona locals who come every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.to enjoy his unique style of entertainment as he performs the great American classics on the Bar89 Baby Grand Piano behind his silky, smooth voice as he channels Sinatra and other musical icons including the Beatles as well.

Paulo creates music that lends itself perfectly to the classy and upscale atmosphere Steakhouse89 has created in Sedona.

He takes the great vintage songs of the past and arranges them for modern times, maintaining the integrity of the classics and delivering the message with his heart.

He rocks the piano, owns the vocals and delivers his musical message wrapped in a jazzy style that is all his own. People leave their seats at the bar or tables and gather round his piano to dance away to his music.

A respected architect by day and a consummate entertainer by night, Paulo puts a delicious twist of romance into everything his plays.

His audience loves to hear his arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His best musical friend is his keyboard, and his favorite song is the one he is singing each moment.

Paolo moved to Sedona from Portland, Oregon, in 2011 with a dream to sing “jazz in an exotic city.

His dream to be a Sedona jazz musician came true almost instantly.

Who could resist his interpretations of the beautiful songs we know and love from The Great American Song Book of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and more? Paulo brings them all to life with his special brand of music.

Come to Steakhouse89 on Friday nights and treat yourself to a romantic evening of fine songs, fine dining and fun with Paulo Scardina.

Please visit steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.