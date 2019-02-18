Valerie Romanoff, Louis Colaiannia present evening of music for peace, healing at Creative Life Center

Please join multi-instrumentalist Valerie Romanoff and pianist Louis Colaiannia for an evening of beautiful music at the Creative Life Center’s Great Room (333 Schnebly Hill Road, Sedona) on Friday, February 22, starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 at the door.

In her concert series ”Groove Into Bliss”, Valerie shares her peaceful music as a focal point to connect with the present moment, varying the vibes to inspire different states of being.

Valerie’s musical compositions offer positive vibrations that’ll recharge your life, shimmering across a full spectrum of music she describes as “Still, Chill, Thrill.”

Denver-based Louis Colaiannia is a classically trained pianist and composer who has had enormous recording success and won several prestigious awards. His CD “Closer” rocketed to #1 on the One World Music top 100 radio chart (2016) and his single “Obsession” went to #1 on the Berkshire Media Group radio chart in 2017.

He has won two Global Music Awards, a TMT Music Award for Music Composer of the Year in 2017 and a Primo Award for Entertainer of the year in 2017, to name a few.

Louis is now working on a youth oriented benefit album titled “Believe in Peace” which is intended to encourage young music groups from different world cultures communicate through their music, thus trying to make the world a closer, more peaceful society.