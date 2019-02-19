County to review IGA to enhance law enforcement along the US-Mexico border

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday to review an Intergovernmental Agreement between local law enforcement to enhance services in mitigating drug and human smuggling.

The agreement is between the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The purpose of the agreement is to enhance law enforcement services concerning criminal activity related to the U.S. - Mexico border. The agreement would assign deputies to the Border Strike Force Bureau Canine team.

One objective of the BSF initiative is to integrate the resources and intelligence of partnering agencies.

“The BSF operations focus on roving criminal interdiction patrol details, intelligence-led remote area operations, outbound details, and deterrent saturation patrols to identify, deter, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations,” according to DPS’ website.

DPS will reimburse the county for salary expenses.

“County and DPS agree to allow the deputies to maintain all benefits, rights, and privileges available to the deputies as if they were assigned on a full-time basis to their regular YCSO duties,” the agreement states. “The assigned deputies shall follow all rules and regulations applicable to YCSO deputies and are subject to YCSO's disciplinary process.”

Prop 202 funding

Supervisors may accept an $18,050.50 check from the Yavapai-Apache Nation. The funds are a percentage of the tribe’s gaming wins and are meant to be distributed to local municipalities

The plan is for the money to be divided among the following Verde Valley organizations: Beaver Creek School, $5000.00; Beaver Creek Transit, $1,450.50; Clarkdale Verde Valley River Access Point, $8,000.00; All-American Road Committee, $2,200.00; Y.E.S. the Arc, $1,400. (District 2 - Supervisor Thurman; District 3 - Supervisor Garrison)

The supervisors will meet Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m., at the Yavapai County Administrative Services building in Cottonwood, 10 S 6th St.