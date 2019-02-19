Letter: Hats off to Verde Village Highway 260 clean-up crew

Editor:
I wish to thank all of the volunteers who helped on the Highway 260 cleanup in the VVPOA section of the highway. These volunteers were: Alex Gozden, Jay Thorkelson, Gene Carrigan, Rich Menninger, Chris Kinderman, Debra LaFrance, David Nelson, Peggy Barksdale, Ralph Barksdale, Charles Mackey, Jordan Ross, and Mal Otterson. Additionally, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate Office contributed 10 $2.50 gift certificates to the volunteers. The 2 mile section looks a lot better than when we started.
Mal Otterson
Verde Village
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.