Letter: Spying goes beyond your cellphone

Editor:

Rep. Kelly Townsend is to be applauded for sounding the alarm over cellphone spying. However, such snooping is only the tip of the proverbial spyberg.

It’s no secret that when you visit a website or do a Google (or even Bing) search, you’re being tracked and, most of the time, identified by I.P. address, email address, and more.



That’s why after you’ve Googled men’s cologne, let’s say, next thing you know you’re getting promo emails for all sorts of related products.



The fact is there ain’t no anonymity in cyberspace.

Yet what most don’t realize is that your emails are being spied on, too – and it doesn’t matter who your ISP or email service provider is.



Send an email to a friend and in that email mention a breakfast cereal you like (or don’t like), and chances are that within days, if not hours, your Inbox will get hit with come-ons from competitive products.



It’s especially bad when you use gmail, Yahoo, or other free-mail services.



But it doesn’t matter. The spies are everywhere ... and ready to inundate you with e-pitches.

I eschew Google as much as is possible, and I do not use any free-mail service. Yet I still get hit.

For one case in point, months ago as a marketing consultant I was asked by a client for some ideas on how to promote a line of retail marijuana products.



I replied with some ideas, questions, concerns, and the like, but I did so only via email.



I did not do any Internet searching on the topic. I only discussed the subject in emails.

Well, within 24 hours of my first response email, I started to get pitch after pitch from cannabis industry whomevers. \

Thanks to my email program, most went directly to my Junk Items folder, and I quickly deleted them without further ado.



However, I maintain several email accounts for use in various types and directions of e-communications.



My email with this client came from my primary account. BUT ... the consequent weed pitches hit three or four of my other accounts as well.

So beware, folks. What you say in an email is no more secure or “safe” than what you might transmit via your cellphone.



If you want to write what you don’t want the world to know, send an old fashioned snail-mail letter written on paper ... and written by hand, not per your keyboard.



Sadly, what you key into your computer is there forever until your hard drive is totally reformatted and, thus, blanked.



Otherwise, it’s retrievable, readable, and ... well, you get the gist.

What can we do about this? George Orwell had no answer. Neither did Ayn Rand or H.G. Welles or Arthur C. Clarke or others.



So in the meantime, until a workable solution can be found, know that your cellphone isn’t the only door to your private information ... or privacy.

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale