Mingus Union boys basketball racks up Grand Canyon honors

Mingus Union boys basketball was featured heavily in the Grand Canyon Region awards.

Seniors Chaz Taylor and Chase Saczalski were first team All-Grand Canyon, David Beery was region coach of the year and senior Colton Sorensen was honorable mention for the co-champions of the region.

“I was glad we got two guys on the first team,” Beery said. “Chaz and Chase are both very deserving I think they were two of the stronger players in our region, it was pretty obvious through out the year and it was nice to see Colton Sorensen get the honorable mention, he came on pretty strong at the end of the year. So I’m happy with what we got.”

The coach of the year said the award was due to his players and praised his staff, especially freshman head coach Craig Mai, who is retiring from basketball.

“It’s an honor, I’m humbled, but we tied for the region,” Beery said. “Talent wins games, if coaching wins a game or two, that’s good, but I think most coaches know you gotta have the horses to win the race. So I’m happy and tremendously proud of my staff and I think with coach (Albert) Rodriguez, as my varsity assistant and coach (Brandon) Figy doing the JV and coach Mai with the freshmen, we’ve got a great coaching staff. Coach Mai is going to retire from basketball after this year, which is unfortunate for us as a program but I’m thankful for the years he put in. Our staff does things the right way, we try to set an example for kids and hold them accountable for their actions and it’s a good thing for our program.”

Beery said the seniors honored by the region represent the school well.

Taylor and Sorensen played four seasons at Mingus Union and Saczalski two after transferring.

“They’re saavy, they’re experienced and talented and hard working and on top of that, look at those three, kids, I think Colten’s above a 4.0 off the court, I think Chaz is right at or near a 4.0, Chase is like a 3.98, I mean those kids are great, great students and great kids,” Beery said. “So it’s good to see those kinds of kids get their reward.”