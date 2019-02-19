Obituary: Bert Stewart 1934-2019

Bert Stewart went home to his Heavenly Father, on Jan. 31, 2019. Bert was born and raised in California, and moved his family to Arizona in 1969.

He and Charlene were married for 62 years. They moved to Cottonwood in 1983 and built and operated Bert’s Equipment and Motorcycles. They closed the business in 1998 when they retired.



Bert is survived by his wife Charlene, son David Stewart (Debi), daughter Kathleen Ekholm (Ron) of Cottonwood, and son Dan Stewart (Debbie) of Springerville, Arizona, 6 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held for his family.



Friends are invited to drop by to share stories at an informal celebration of his life to be held at the Clarkdale Park on Sat. Feb. 23 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.BuelerFuneralHome.com



Information provided by survivors.