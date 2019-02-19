Our Shepherd Lutheran Church presents concert by Stephen Bautista

Stephen Bautista is coming to Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cornville. He will be presenting a free evening concert on Saturday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. as well as a musical worship service on Sunday at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served after the concert as well as after the Sunday morning service.

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 1090 S Page Springs Road in Cornville.

Bautista is a WELS I(Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod) member who used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada, but now travels around the country as a full-time Christian music missionary that seeks to “enlighten the lost and encourage the found” with his original, Christ-centered music.

Along with his daughter Marissa, Stephen shares his music in a very compelling yet soothing style, while conveying a solid Gospel message.

Stephen has four Nashville-produced CDs available for purchase at his concerts and worship services. His music is also available online at www.StephenBautistaMusic.com, iTunes, Amazon, and most other online outlets.

Stephen says, “My mission is simple – to enlighten the lost and encourage the found. I believe there are many tools that God has given us for the purpose of spreading the Gospel and for encouraging fellow believers. For me, that tool is music. Music is considered the universal language and, if utilized properly, can break down barriers like no other form of communication. It is my heart’s desire to use my God-given musical talents to tell a lost and hurting world of Christ’s free forgiveness, and also to encourage fellow believers as they continue on their daily walk with Christ.”