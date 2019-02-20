Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools will be closed amid winter storm

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood-Oak Creek students will have their first snow day of the year Thursday. For many, this may be the first snow day of their life.

“Administration has determined it is in the best interest of student safety to close our schools for Thursday, February 21st, 2019 due to incoming adverse weather,” C-OC Superintendent Steve King stated in a letter to parents.

Cottonwood is forecast to get one to two inches of snow tonight with up to three more inches Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Lows are expected to drop to 31 with gusts of wind as high as 21 miles per hour.

Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded to warnings across all of northern Arizona, according to NWS.

“In the event that it is necessary to close school on Friday, we will notify you as soon as possible on Thursday evening so that you can make preparations,” King said. Please continue to monitor our social media and website for updates on school closure.”

The district office can be reached at 928-634-2288 ext. 1144