Cottonwood Payless closing amid nationwide closures

COTTONWOOD -- The Payless ShoeSource in Cottonwood will close along with 2,500 other stores nationwide following the company’s file for bankruptcy.

“Payless intends to use these proceedings to facilitate a wind-down of its approximately 2,500 store locations in North America and its e-commerce operations,” according to a news release. “The company expects that Payless store closings will begin at the end of March and many stores will remain open through the end of May, as it conducts liquidation sales in the U.S. and Canada. Payless has also wound down its e-commerce operations.”

The local shoe store will remain open until all merchandise is off the shelf, according to local management. The store in the meantime is having closing sales.

Latin American and international stores will continue business as usual