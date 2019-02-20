Winter storm prompts rescheduling of annual Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce dinner

The severe winter storm predicted by the National Weather Service has prompted the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce to reschedule its annual dinner.

The dinner was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 22.

It has been rescheduled for Friday, March 29.

“Although we hope the forecasts are incorrect, we are erring on the side of caution, with your safety as our top concern we are rescheduling the Annual Dinner for Friday, March 29th. Thank you for your patience and for supporting the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce,” said Cottonwood Chamber President Christian Oliva Del Rio.