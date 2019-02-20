Winter storm prompts school closures Thursday

VERDE VALLEY – With as much as 16 inches of snow predicted in some parts of the Verde Valley with wind gusts as high as 31 miles per hour, a number of schools and other government agencies have announced closures Thursday.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union, Camp Verde Unified and Beaver Creek school districts have announced there will be no classes Thursday.

“Administration has determined it is in the best interest of student safety to close our schools for Thursday, February 21st, 2019 due to incoming adverse weather,” said Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King. “In the event that it is necessary to close school on Friday, we will notify you as soon as possible on Thursday evening so that you can make preparations.”

Likewise, at Mingus, Acting Superintendent Genie Gee said, “Student safety is a priority, so we will be canceling school tomorrow, Thursday, February 21, 2019. If it is determined that we need to cancel school on Friday, we will make that determination as early as possible on Thursday to assist families with planning. Please be careful on the roads and we will keep you updated as needed.”

Beaver Creek Superintendent Karin Ward and Camp Verde Administrator Danny Howe said their campuses will be closed Thursday. Both school districts typically operate Monday through Thursday. Beaver Creek’s 21st Century programs will be closed this Friday, and Camp Verde’s Friday Camps will also be closed this Friday.

Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown said late Wednesday that classes have been canceled Thursday, “wait and see for Friday.”

In addition, classes at the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Yavapai College

At both its Clarkdale and Prescott campuses, Yavapai College is canceling all morning and evening classes and closing all campuses and centers throughout Yavapai County for Thursday, Feb. 21.

“All Yavapai College facilities (pools, libraries, fitness centers, tennis courts, etc.), or any other scheduled activity or meeting, is cancelled. Additionally, the Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center on the Prescott Campus will also be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21. For further details, please go online to www.yc.edu/snow. For additional delay and closure updates, as they become available, visit www.yc.edu,” according to a news release from the college.

Sedona city offices

In advance of a predicted significant winter storm, the city of Sedona will close city offices tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 21. City offices are normally closed on Fridays; offices will reopen as usual on Monday, Feb. 25, at 7 a.m.

ADOT Motor Vehicle Division

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is closing 12 offices in northern and northeastern Arizona for Thursday, February 21, in anticipation of poor driving conditions due to the incoming snowstorm. The closure affects offices in: Chinle, Cottonwood, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Kingman, Page, Payson, Prescott, Show Low, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow. MVD will review weather conditions as needed to see if closures will be required for Friday as well. If any of the affected MVD offices re-open for business on Friday, road tests will not be offered in the region. Customers may check in periodically at www.azdot.gov/mvd for more updates. Many MVD services are provided online at no additional charge at www.servicearizona.com.

Cottonwood VA Clinic

Laboratory services will not be available at the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System Cottonwood VA Clinic and all appointments for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 21 and 22, have been rescheduled.

