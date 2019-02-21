Clarkdale-Jerome’s Jolene Earles takes 2nd in state VFW essay competition

Clarkdale-Jerome School seventh grader Jolene Earles placed second in the state-level judging for the Veterans of Foreign Wars annual Patriot’s Pen essay competition, receiving a monetary award, trophy and certificate.

Jolene began her march to the state level with a 1st place tie with Jacqueline Vargas, an eighth-grade student at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, in the VFW Post 7400 judging. They each received a monetary award and a certificate.

The next step was the District level, consisting of VFW Posts from Page, Williams, Window Rock, Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Prescott, and Prescott Valley. Here, Jolene placed first and Jacqueline took third, both receiving money and an impressive plaque.

In this competition, only first place finishers advance, so Jacqueline’s trek ended here, as did Jolene’s after the state judging. The winner at the Arizona state level goes on to compete against all other state winners for a shot at a $5,000 scholarship.

The Patriot’s Pen essay contest is an annual event for sixth to eighth graders from all schools, including home-schools.

There is also the Voice of Democracy, a speech contest for high school students and a Teacher-of-the-year competition at three levels, elementary, middle, and high school.

Alexandria Marrero of Mingus Union High School was the Post 7400 V.O.D. winner, earning a certificate and monetary award, though not placing at the district level.

The local Teacher-of-the-Year winner, Travis Black, from the Valley Academy for Career & Technology Education, also placed first in the district competition, receiving a plaque and a monetary award.