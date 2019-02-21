CrossFit Can-Do hosts 4th annual open competition in Cottonwood

The 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games Open is the largest fitness competition on earth and an exciting showcase of the CrossFit community. Over 400,00 athletes from all around the world, show up and push themselves further than they ever thought possible over a five-week period.

Challenges, PRs and the unknown await. The open is a five-week test of fitness. A challenge. A competition of opportunity. A celebration of discomfort, triumph, struggles and breakthroughs. All are welcome to compete.

The Verde Valley’s first and only CrossFit affiliate, CrossFit Can-Do will host their 4th annual Open competition at their Cottonwood location, 1329 E State Route 89A.

Owner and coach Brandon Iurato encourages his members to sign up and compete.

“The Open is a time for the athlete to prove their fitness to themselves. The hard work and commitment to training throughout the year is put to the test. Sure, it’s competitive, but it’s also fun. The camaraderie and support that is displayed is truly invigorating,” said Iurato.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., the Open kicks off five weeks of CrossFit workouts where each athlete will be tested and scored with their respective age group and division. To learn more, visit www.CrossFitCanDo.com; www.games.crossfit.com