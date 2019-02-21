Road closures: What you need to know

YAVAPAI COUNTY -- Area agencies are urging drivers to stay off the road amid the Winter Storm Warning in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transporation lists traffic delays and crashes on az511.gov.

Several crashes have been reported along Interstate 17 and State Route 179. One vehicle slid off the roadway on SR 179, five miles south of Sedona. Another crash is reported along State Route 179 four miles south of Sedona.

Snow will begin to taper off later on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. ADOT recommends chains and four-wheel drive for motorists.

YCSO encourages area residents to stay off roads unless necessary during storm

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and its county agency partners remind residents that the predicted snowstorm is expected to have significant impact on roads and access to emergency services.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Please remember, roads in your neighborhood may look passable, but the route closer to your destination may be a different matter. Don’t take chances and get stuck or involved in a weather-related collision.

If you need to be on the roads, watch out for “black ice”, which is a thin layer of frozen water covering the road surface. It is difficult to see and any speed that is excessive for the road conditions could cause loss of vehicle control quickly and without warning.

YCSO’s Jeep Posse and 4x4 units from the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (YCSRT) are on standby and prepared to respond to rescues and assist with the movement of first responder personnel to critical incidents or work locations.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.