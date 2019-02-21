State Senate Committee reviews SB 1073

VERDE VALLEY – In what she called an “extra education meeting,” Sen. Sylvia Allen will ask the State Senate’s Committee on Education to vote Thursday on SB 1073, which would leave the canvasing of votes as interpreted in Arizona Revised Statute 15-459 so each will be counted separately.

If SB 1073 passes, voters from the Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts would each vote on dissolving the Mingus Union School District and consolidating the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

According to SB 1073, $50,000 would be sent from the state’s general fund to the Arizona Department of Education “to distribute to any unified school district that is created as the result of an election.” This means that if voters decide in November to consolidate the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts, the new district will receive money to use toward the merger.

SB 1073 also addresses the community’s career and technical education program – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education.

“The successor school district that results from that unification or consolidation shall automatically continue to participate in that career [and] technical education district in the same manner as the former school district that was unified or consolidated,” according to SB 1073.