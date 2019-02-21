Verde Independent, Camp Verde Bugle home delivery and newsstand papers delayed due to snow storm

Due to the ongoing snow storm, the Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle circulation department has closed its offices for the day to allow our call center employees to get home safe.

Your Friday paper home delivery may be delayed.

We ask that subscribers be patient as we work to get your newspaper delivered as weather permits.

Verde Valley newsroom staff is still on duty and will continue to provide weather updates and other news throughout the day on VerdeNews.com, CVbugle.com Facebook and Twitter.

If you have a weather-related news tip, fill out the form at this link.