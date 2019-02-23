City completes cleanup work at Riverfront Park

Cottonwood officials said the disc golf course as well as some hiking trails and the children’s play area on the northeast end of Riverfront Park were heavily impacted by flood waters. City of Cottonwood courtesy photo

By Kelcie Grega

  February 23, 2019

    • COTTONWOOD -- City crews finished cleanup efforts at Riverfront Park as of noon Wednesday.

    The park is once again open to the public.

    The Verde River and other waterways within the region experienced significant flooding due to heavy precipitation. As a result, parts of Riverfront Park were damaged from the flooding.

    The disc golf course as well as some hiking trails and the children’s play area on the northeast end of the park were heavily impacted by flood waters.

    According to a city news release, grass areas inundated with flood waters from the Verde River are still muddy.

    “Over time, this material will infiltrate and wash away,” the release states.

