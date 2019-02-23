Cottonwood to adjust various city service fees

Cottonwood City Council approved a Notice of Intent Tuesday to adjust fees for various city departments during a regular meeting.

The proposed new fee schedules are for the city’s building and safety division, fire and medical department, planning & zoning division and engineering department.

Most of these fees haven’t been updated in two decades.

According to staff documents, existing building fees haven’t been adjusted for inflation or additional costs since 1997. The current rates “are among some of the lowest in the region in most categories,” the staff report states.

The proposed fees will only cover 75 percent of costs associated with services.

Fee schedule comparisons can be found on the City of Cottonwood website.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.Cottonwood City Council approved a Notice of Intent Tuesday to adjust fees for various city departments during a regular meeting.

The proposed new fee schedules are for the city’s building and safety division, fire and medical department, planning & zoning division and engineering department.

Most of these fees haven’t been updated in two decades.

According to staff documents, existing building fees haven’t been adjusted for inflation or additional costs since 1997. The current rates “are among some of the lowest in the region in most categories,” the staff report states.

The proposed fees will only cover 75 percent of costs associated with services.

Fee schedule comparisons can be found on the City of Cottonwood website.

Cottonwood City Council holds regular meetings every first and third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at their Chambers Building, located 826 N. Main St.

For agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/129/Agendas-Minutes. A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.