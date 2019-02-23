Cottonwood, Yavapai County cash in on Prop. 202 funds

COTTONWOOD -- Yavapai-Apache Vice Chairman Larry Jackson presented gaming funds to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and Cottonwood City Council this week.

The cash awards are possible through Proposition 202, or the “Indian Gaming Preservation and Self-Reliance Act, which was approved in 2002. The tribe sets aside millions in revenue that the State then uses to support local programs. Tribes give between 1 and 8 percent of their gambling revenue to the state.

Jackson said gaming revenue also funds the tribe’s healthcare and education.

District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison also noted that Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is one of the largest employers in the Verde Valley.

Cottonwood recently voted to use their Prop 202 money to fund flashing crosswalk lights and school zone signage on Mingus Avenue. They accepted an $18,050 check Tuesday.

Supervisors accepted a check with the same amount Wednesday.

The plan is for the money to be divided among the following Verde Valley organizations:

• Beaver Creek School, $5000;

• Beaver Creek Transit, $1,450;

• Clarkdale Verde Valley River Access Point,

• $8,000; All-American Road Committee,

• $2,200; Y.E.S. the Arc, $1,400.