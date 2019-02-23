Obituary: David Judson Bridge 1935-2019

David Judson Bridge passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the age of 84, in Cottonwood, Arizona, with his wife and family at his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Walter Bridge; brothers Paul and James Bridge and son, Phillip Bridge.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Bridge; son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Susan Bridge; sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Mary (Bridge) Martin; grandchildren. Chris and Jackie (Bridge) Craypser, Jeff and Jill Bridge, Keith and Melissa Bridge, Samantha Bridge and Amanda Bridge; and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, students and friends that he considered family.

David was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Duluth, Minnesota. He attended Northwest Christian High School in Spokane, Washington, B.I.O.L.A. College in La Mirada, California, and graduated from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington.

He worked at Armco Steel until he began teaching at Stanley Elementary School in Garden Grove, California, where he taught 6th grade for 35 years in the same classroom.

David’s faith in and personal relationship with Jesus Christ caused him to serve in leadership and music positions at First Baptist Church, Spokane, Washington; Central Christian Church, Spokane, Washington, and Calvary Baptist Church in Whittier, California.

After retirement, David and Barbara relocated to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 2000 and were members and choir members of Verde Community Church.

They have had wonderful times with family and friends - particularly playing games of all kinds over coffee and pie. They have especially enjoyed family get-togethers with four generations gathered.

A memorial service will be held at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, on Saturday, March 2nd at 11 a.m. Because of David’s passion for education, especially children’s, in lieu of flowers, donations to Verde Christian Academy in the names of the Craypser girls, David’s great-granddaughters, would be appreciated.

VCA’s address is 102 S. Willard St., Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.