Four Valley Academy fire science students qualify for April state competition

HOLBROOK – At the Feb. 1 SkillsUSA Region 4 competition in Holbrook, four Valley Academy fire science students advanced to the next round of SkillsUSA competition with their physical agility and skills performance.

Mingus Union students Jacob Shelly and Trevor Langdon, home school student Trent Miller and Camp Verde High School student Riley Hansen all qualified for the Arizona State Championship SkillsUSA Convention, to be held April 12-13 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

At the regional competition held at the Northland Pioneer College regional fire training center in Taylor, the Valley Academy students took a 100-question written test, completed a physical agility course, and competed at an individual testing station where cadets demonstrated ropes, knots, and hosting, connected a water supply line from the hydrant to a fire truck, and replaced burst hose sections.

Competitors also put on their breathing devices in less than 60 seconds.

Fire science students competed at Holbrook as individuals, said Valley Academy Fire Science instructor Steve Darby.

“I feel confident with our kids we have a legitimate opportunity to win the state competition,” Darby said.

“Jacob is also very involved with the Mingus stage craft program,” Darby said. “Trevor plays baseball for the Mingus team, Trent came to us from a Cottonwood home-schooled environment. Riley rides bulls in the rodeo on his time away from school.

-- Bill Helm