Jerome awarded $28,000 for parking improvements

Jerome was awarded $28,000 by the Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Foundation to be used toward parking improvements, according to a town news release.

The money is meant to go toward installation of a curb and gutter along the Main Street parking area as well as a concrete island along Hull Avenue.

“Curb and gutter along the Main Street parking area will greatly improve the safety and aesthetic appearance of the parking spaces, and channel drainage to stop erosion that has been taking place. It will also serve as a barrier to prevent vehicles from traveling down the hillside,” the release states.

A concrete island on Hull Avenue will also help delineate parking spaces and enhance usability, according to the town.

The town is expected to receive the funds in March.

Committee to discuss parking kiosk in Jerome

The question of possibly installing paid-parking kiosks along Hull Avenue will be discussed by a town committee on Friday, March 1, at the Jerome Fire Station at 11 a.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

Parking in Jerome is free, but also limited.

During a Feb. 12 town council meeting, Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair said he has been championing parking kiosks since 2008.

The project “has potential to answer our prayer,” he said.

Other community members suggested the implementation of an “honor parking” system and to avoid using credit cards.

Jerome business owner Liz Gale said community stakeholder should be involved in the discussion to weigh logistics.