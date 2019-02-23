Jerome revamps town website, adds text alerts

The new and improved Town of Jerome website now offers an email/text alert system. Check out the site at jerome.az.gov.

By Kelcie Grega

  • Originally Published: February 23, 2019 11:17 a.m.

    • The Town of Jerome’s website got a makeover last week, countesy of Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

    Gallagher did the redesign based on a template from Municipal Impact.

    The new design is still a work in progress, according to a post on the homepage on jerome.az.gov.

    The town has also implemented an email/text alert system.

    Users have the option of opting in by visiting www.jerome.az.gov/subscribe.html

