Letter: Verde Valley over-reacted to snow storm; a bunch of softies

I wish I had something important to report but I have to say that someone who was raised in central California cannot believe that the Verde Valley was shut down by snow.
In April 1999, Visalia, California, had a 25-year snow shower and no one over-reacted. I could not believe how many stores were closed in the Verde Valley this time.
I remember when my elders were saying that my generation was too soft. Are subsequent generations getting softer?
Jose Diaz
Cottonwood
