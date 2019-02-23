Obituary: Will L. Massey 1964-2019

WILL L MASSEY passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, wife, Lois, by his side at home in Camp Verde, Arizona, after an 8-year battle with colon and lung cancer.

He was born April 9, 1964, in Scottsdale, Arizona to parents Hugh W. and Sharon K. Brown Massey.

The family moved to Chandler, Arizona, in 1970 where Will attended Mesa Public Schools, graduating in ‘82 from Dobson High where he played baseball and FFA President his senior year.<

After one and a half years at Mesa Community College he entered the construction business and operated a crane in Arizona, Texas, and Alaska for over 25 years.

Will loved his Washington Redskins, KC Royals, NasCar/Mike Martin with passions for hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, gardening and was known as a jokester and prankster, a Massey male genetic characteristic.

Surviving him are his wife, Lois; his children Monica and Veronica, Jake and Schae Masseys, and grandson, Xavier Jay. Also surviving are his Mother, Sharon, brothers and sisters-in-law, Matt (Georgia), Guy (Lisa), Cody (Lorie); nephews Zac (Sara), Shelby, Ronnie (Julie); and nieces, Shonna Funk (Mike), Renee Neumann (CJ), Courtney, Ashley & Kelsey and many Massey-Brown uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was predeceased by his Dad, Hugh W. Massey in 2018. Memorial Services will be held on Sat., March 2, 2019, 1 pm, at Messinger’s Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations to fight cancer or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by all family members.

Information provided by survivors.