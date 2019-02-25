Debbie & Roger Clemens return to Sedona for jewelry exhibition

Debbie Clemens, wife of Major League Baseball legend Roger Clemens, has made a name for her herself in Sedona with her very popular jewelry line.

Her best seller, Metatron, is the Highest Angel and sacred geometry of Creation.

The colors of the Chakras have been added using Swarovski crystals.

Meet Debbie and Roger at the Andrea Smith Gallery on Friday, March 1, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, noon to 4 p.m.



For details about this event, call 928-203-9002, or email: fineart@andreasmithgallery.com.



The Andrea Smith Gallery is located beneath the Oak Creek Brewery, in Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, 336 SR 179 Suite D102, Sedona.

