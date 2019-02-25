Exciting spring season on calendar for Old Town Center for the Arts

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a wide variety of great performers and concerts for the Spring Concert season. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Yavapai College Jazz Band - In partnership with Yavapai College, Friday, March 8, 7 p.m.

The Yavapai College Jazz Band will bring their unique music, for one night only, Friday, March 8th at 7 p.m. in a special live concert at Old Town Center for the Arts. The Yavapai College Jazz Big Bands present a night of big band sounds that will send you back in time. Swing rhythms, soulful saxophones, and punchy brasses combine to make this an evening of classics that define the genre. Greats from across the ages will be performed, included music from Dave Brubeck, Duke Ellington, and more.

St. Patrick’s Eve Concert – Arvel Bird, Kimberly Kelley, Kaleah and Friends

Present: Many Clans One Fire

Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m.

The Many Clans One Fire concert will feature Celtic and new world music for an entertaining and enchanting evening to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and the earliest traditions of winter turning to spring.



Arvel Bird, named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of the top 4 favorite Native American Musicians, is a violinist, flutist and composer who brings to life the dramatic connection between Native American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memory. For the past 14 years Arvel and his wife and musical partner Kimberly Kelley have toured across the U.S. and internationally.

9th Annual Old Town Blues Fest Featuring Bresnan Unplugged

Saturday, March 23rd 7 p.m.

On Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 7:00 P.M., the 9th Annual Old Town Blues Fest will feature Bresnan Unplugged as the headliner act, along with Hans Olson on the opening set. The night will also feature a special guest appearance from Joe Neri, past Director for eight years and Founder of the Blues Fest. This year’s Blues Fest will present a rootsy touch to the blues tradition, featuring “old-timey,” folk, and jazz standards. Dan Bresnan, leader of Bresnan Unplugged, is also this year’s Blues Fest Director.

Hot Flashes On The Trail – A Melodrama Miss-hap

with Shondra Jepperson and Dev Ross

Friday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31, 2 p.m.

“Hot Flashes On the Trail,” a Melodrama Miss-hap is back by popular demand and will run for three nights at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Old Town Cottonwood. For those who missed performances in 2017-18 at the Blazin’ M Ranch, you have three more opportunities to enjoy this show on March 29th, 30th and 31st.

This original new musical is filled with echoes of vaudeville past, lots of music, comedy, dramatic twists & turns, and some truly “perspirational” moments. Don’t miss this outstanding production by the Verde Valley’s popular creative and performance duo Dev Ross and Shondra Jepperson (aka The Two Lucys). Ross penned the script and Jepperson wrote the songs.

14th Annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert Saturday, May 19, 7 p.m.

This very special musical event not only celebrates the birthday of Bob Dylan (who will be 78 years young!) but also brings together some of the best musicians in the Verde Valley area to perform and honor the music of this legendary, iconic and most influential man, who has dominated the American music scene for well over half a century.

Mark your calendars for these special events and stay tuned for more events at Old Town Center for the Arts coming this spring.

Tickets are available online ashowtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods. In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.