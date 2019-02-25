Goldenstein celebrates art with ‘Decades in The Making’

In March Goldenstein Gallery celebrates over 30 of their artists who have been creating art quite literally for decades.



Kicking off on Friday, March 1st, Decades in the Making showcases the astonishing talent of this group of artists who have in essence devoted their life’s journey to inspiration and creativity. Their life long commitment has honed a profound artistic vision and a dazzling array of stunning distinctive pieces are the result.

For 75 years, Adele Seronde has been painting, she studied under Karl Knaths at Phillips Museum in Washington, D.C. and Vermont, with Hans Hoffman in New York City and Karl Zerbe at Boston Museum of Fine Arts.

Known for her unique style of painting, mostly gardens and landscapes, this artist, author and poet does not use an easel. She lays the canvas flat on the ground, often placing additional canvases around it, expanding the painting.

Judd Lotts’ exotic hardwood jewelry boxes are the result of over 50 years experience as a fine wood craftsman. Made from hand-selected hardwoods including Walnut, Mahogany and Maple, Judd emphasizes the natural beauty of the wood for each piece.

Artist John Waddell is internationally renowned for his bronze nudes and paintings depicting the human form. His work has had a dramatic impact on communities and has opened hearts and minds. From his sculptural eulogy to the four innocent Afro-American girls killed in the 1963 Birmingham, Alabama church bombing, ”That Which Might Have Been, Birmingham, 1963” to “Dance,” at Phoenix’s Herberger theatre which helped establish the growing city’s commitment to public art.

John and his wife Ruth Waddell offer seven decades of art perspective.

Ruth began drawing and painting early in life and attended the Art Institute in Chicago. She says she “began again at square one” when she returned to making her own art in 1996.

Other featured artists include painters Rafe Terry, Shey Khandro, Marilyn Bos, Syri Hall, sculptors David Phelps, James Muir, Upton Ethelbah, Lucuis Upshaw, Mike Medow, Cheston Trammel and more. Decades in the Making kicks off with an opening reception from on Friday, March 1, from 5-8 p.m.

Among the other artists whose work is in this powerful show are painters Patricia Griffin, JA Gorman, Allen Powell, Jourdan Dern, mixed media artists Karyl Bennett, Ali Mignonne, Jaqui Jackson. The public is invited to meet artists at the opening night reception for Decades in the Making on Friday, March 1st, from 5-8pm.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.