It’s gonna get wild at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in March

Art and nature will team up on March 1 at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, and you can score a front row seat.

At 4 p.m., award-winning bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe will host a quick-sculpt demonstration in the courtyard outside the gallery with a surprise animal ambassador as his model. Will our model have four legs, feathers or scales? You have to show up to find out! The demonstration, part of Ken Rowe: It’s a Wild Life, will last until approximately 5:30 p.m. At that point, the party will move inside the gallery where art lovers can meet Ken and see his latest work.

The piece that has everyone talking is Meanwhile … Back at the Den. This work-in-progress features a life-size mountain lion cub that has stolen a feather from an irate scrub jay. The inspiration for the sculpture was a weeks-old cub that was found wandering the streets in Page Springs in 2017. Starving and orphaned, Runnin’ W Wildlife Center in Cornville rescued the cub and nursed him back to health. Ken was able to observe the cat while he was being rehabilitated at Runnin’ W. Today, the mountain lion is living the good life at Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde.

“I didn’t want to give this little guy a sad story because he began life in such dire circumstances,” says Ken. “I wanted to give him a story filled with joy since that’s how he wound up. This sculpture leaves a lot to the viewer’s imagination because you discover the story as you explore the piece. It’s very engaging, and I’m sure scenarios like this have happened: Mom is out hunting, and the cub is keeping himself entertained in the den…and getting reprimanded as a result.”

Speaking of Runnin’ W Wildlife Center, the nonprofit organization will provide this year’s model. Runnin’ W rehabilitates injured wildlife and acts as a sanctuary for animals that are unable to be released back into the wild.

Arrive at the demonstration early for the best seats. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery is located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit rowegallery.com.