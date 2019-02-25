Jeff Dayton brings American Troubadour Concert to Sound Bites Grill

Enjoy country hits you know and the stories behind them by Glen Campbell’s band leader Jeff Dayton on Sunday March 3rd at Sound Bites Grill at 7 p.m.

Nashville’s Jeff Dayton has played with the best Country stars. With three decades of backing the greats in popular music from Willie Nelson to Glen Campbell, Kenny Chesney to Mac Davis, Lee Greenwood to Vince Gill, Nashville songwriter, producer and guitarist deluxe Jeff Dayton brings a wealth of music and tales from the charts straight to your hearts in this American Troubadour Show.

Some highlights from the show will be Hard to Be Humble (Mac Davis), Blue Eyes Crying (Willie Nelson), 16 Tons (T.E. Ford), King of the Road (Roger Miller) God Gave Me You (Blake Shelton) and of course Glen Campbell Classics.

Dayton Loves audience requests and part of every show is what he calls “the fun part”…

The audience gets to call out the songs they love, and he gets to wing it for them.

From the White House to the Grand Ole Opry, Jeff has been playing guitar and performing all his life. He’s a Nashville producer and writer and loves the concentrated creative scene in Music City. His hometown roots in Minnesota and years in Arizona earned him the job of bandleader with Hall of Fame artist Glen Campbell for 15 years.

He also found time to land his music degree, regional #1 hit records and the honor of backing artists including Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Buck Owens, Tracy Byrd, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Autry, Mac Davis and many more. Once arriving in Nashville, Jeff focused on writing and producing, but because of his reputation and guitar skills, was soon touring with megastar Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling, Tammy Cochran and others.

Jeff’s first guitar was at age 9 and he immediately formed his first band, The Emperors. From there, it was local clubs and concerts, paying his dues and working with musicians who became sidemen for Prince and Bob Dylan. He moved to Arizona, got his first Nashville song contracts and put together one of the most popular and acclaimed bands in the Phoenix music scene over his 20 years there. One fateful chance encounter with Glen Campbell led to his longtime tenure on that tour and set the stage for his move to Nashville in 2000 where he resides now.

Today, Jeff is an active Nashville music producer, songwriter, session guitarist, recording artist and educator and tours as a dynamic bandleader and solo artist. His show Salute to Glen Campbell is appearing nationally, as well as this solo tour Jeff Dayton ~ American Troubadour which he will be performing this weekend.

Jeff Dayton’s American Troubadour show is a ticketed event. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and the 90-minute show starts at 7 p.m. Call 928-282-2713 for more information. You can also purchase tickets at www.soundbitesgrill.com.

Sound Bites Grill is t located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.