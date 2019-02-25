Music & more every night at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on Wednesday night listening to Rick Busbea, Feb 27, 7-10 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you, “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point. “Rick adds his own flavor to the songs that he covers and is one of Sedona’s favorite entertainers,” says Vino Di Sedona owner Wes Schemmer.

Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Every Thursday night, at Vino Di Sedona, Dan Rice hosts the area’s best Open Mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all. Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes back Sister and the Sun, Emily, vocals and guitar, and Mynzah, percussion, Friday, March 1, 7-10 p.m.. Emily grew up with wide-open spaces in Big Sky Country. After traveling the world and looking for a place to call home she settled in Sedona in 2011 where she draws inspiration from the red rocks, mountains, creeks, and all the surrounding beauty. Emily studied at Berkley College of Music and now performs all over Northern Arizona.

Originally from California, Mynzah moved to Arizona in 2011. Mynzah purchased a drum kit and began his journey as a drummer after attending his first drum circle at The Oak Creek Brewery in 2008. His first professional recording was with the band Lucky Lenny in 2011.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on March 2 is accompanied by music by a local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 p.m.. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O. The Gaelic Dogs will be back for a special St. Pat’s performance on March 16, 3:30-6 p.m.

Saturday night, March 2, features PK Gregory, 7-10 p.m.. He is described as “Johnny Cash meets John Prine, with a smattering of Townes Van Zant thrown in.”

PK Gregory brings his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for another round of the honkabilly blues. With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get the children dancing (albeit somewhat inappropriately.)

Have fun on Sunday-Funday at Vino Di Sedona with Rick Busbea, March 3, 6-9 p.m.. Pick your favorites from the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” and enjoy a few of Rick’s original songs.

The amazing Tim Young moves to Music Monday. This singer-songwriter and guitarist plays upbeat music that you can tap your feet to on March 4, 6-9 p.m.

Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM Top 40 radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Life Is Beautiful’s front man, lead singer and guitarist, KB Bren, performs solo on Tues, March 5, 6-9 p.m.. KB is a long time Sedona resident and a life-long musician who has written at least 1,000 songs, fronted numerous local bands (Grateful Fred, Cold December) and played with the LA based 80’s band Fastway.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682