Sedona Arts Center presents Northern Arizona Watercolor Society Watermedia Exhibition

Art lovers are in for a treat in March. The annual Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) Watermedia Exhibition is opening at the Sedona Arts Center Special Exhibition Gallery on Sedona’s First Friday, March 1.

This breath-taking competition is sponsored by NAWS, and promises to exhibit a variety of displays as one of their largest juried event ever with over 120 entry submissions.

The exhibition opens at 10 a.m. March 1 and will continue through March 18, with daily opening hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The highly anticipated Exhibition Reception and Awards Ceremony will be held Thursday, March 14, 5-8 p.m., with artists’ awards announced at 6 p.m.

This show is especially exciting for collectors of fine art, as all of the 60 accepted paintings are for sale directly from the artists. The artists represented in the Exhibition are primarily from northern Arizona: Sedona, Flagstaff and the Verde Valley.

The display consists of two-dimensional pieces using any water media, completed on a variety of surfaces. Each piece is unique in its execution, subject matter, amount of or lack of realism, color palette, creation in studio or en plein air, and level of design challenges. In other words, there will be a selection of art to please every viewer! Several examples of artists’ work in the show accompany this article. For more information about the Exhibition, please call Mary Ann at (928) 660-1170.

The Sedona Art Center Special Exhibition Gallery is located to the east (behind) the Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona. Free parking is available around the buildings, and in the additional east parking lot at the bottom of the hill. The Sedona Art Center can be reached at 928-282-3809.

The juror for this exhibition is Ken Hosmer, an internationally recognized watercolorist. He will speak at the reception and present the awards. As an artist, Ken is known for his unique use of color, and as a skilled teacher he is highly respected for a calm, supportive demeanor.

Hosmer has taught art workshops for over 30 years. He has been a guest workshop instructor for more than 100 art organizations across the United States and in exotic locations such as Italy, Greece and Mexico. The Artist’s Magazine and Watercolor Magic have published a number of his articles including, “Four Steps to Creative Color,” and “How to Paint Backward.” His painting, “Spring Calves,” and accompanying article were included in Splash 4: The Splendor of Light, published by North Light Books. His art instruction videos include More Dynamic Color, Secrets of Flower Painting, and Hosmer’s Famous Ink Sketch.

Originally from West Texas and New Mexico, Ken moved to Nebraska in 1997. He is a signature member of the Southwestern Watercolor Society. More information about Ken can be found at https://kenhosmer.com/

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society main meetings are monthly, September through May. Meetings are generally the fourth Friday of each month (third Friday for Nov/Dec) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona.

Parking is available in the upper parking lot first, with overflow in the lower lot. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

NAWS meetings showcase demonstrations and critique group displays, as well as promote numerous exceptional-quality watercolor workshops each year from January to May.

There is a members’ free DVD lending library available at each meeting. Additional critique groups meet monthly throughout Sedona, Cottonwood, Village of Oak Creek, Oak Creek Canyon, Flagstaff and beyond. Membership is encouraged, at only $35 per year.

Much more information is available on our website at www.naws-az.org.