Fantastic dining options on the Emerald Isle

Ireland isn’t well known for its food; however, times are “a changing”! Danny and I found fantastic dining options as we recently traversed the Emerald Isle. Our first stop was Ireland’s oldest Pub, The Brazan Head, located in Dublin on Bridge Street. While its name has changed, Brazan Head is documented as far back as 1198 and was a meeting point for rebels planning the Rising of 1798 and again in 1916 and 1922. We found that most pubs had very similar menus: traditional Irish stews; fish (Haddock)and chips; bangers and mash. The highlight of this meal was the atmosphere and history.

In Galway, we dined at The Seafood Bar@Kerwans. Opened in 1996 amidst the revival on Kerwans Lane, a lane with architectural relics from 16th and 17th century, we enjoyed a quaint, quiet, and romantic repast. It was like a neighborhood café with other diners very friendly and locals offering recommendations- always a bonus. Its more modern menu included a large wine list. We ordered red wine to accompany a rather large portion of Steamed Connemara Mussels Marinera Style served in a pan with bread. For the entrée I had homemade Pappardelle Pasta with buffalo mozzarella, baby tomatoes, a perfectly light basil cream sauce and crunchy pine nuts. We stayed with the red wine, but a white might have been a better choice for the entrée.



Our next stop was Dingel where we ate at Doyle’s Seafood Restaurant on Johns Street. In a relaxed atmosphere with exemplary service, we had amazing entrees and because of their size, little room for the accompanying salads and vegetables. I had Gemba Prawns, sauced and slightly spiced by the inclusion of jalapeño peppers. The butterflied and steamed lobster special that Danny chose was served with a caper butter sauce. Memorable!

Kinsale is a port town with lots of shopping and water activities. Fishy Fishy, owned by award winning Chef Martin Shanahan, prides itself as a locavore establishment by using the freshest seafood and locally sourced ingredients. There we started out with an appetizer of Padron peppers, blistered in olive oil and sea salt (very similar to shishito peppers). I had wok fried mussels served with spring onions, sweet chili, coriander and ginger butter. The mussels were tender, smaller than many mussels we get in the US. The ginger sauce gave it just the right “punch”. Danny opted for Lobster Thermidor (again) steamed and finished with a unique rich and light mustard sauce.

Located outside of Dublin, Clontarf Castle (the original dated 1172) is the location of the Battle of Clontarf in 1014. The original castle was destroyed, and nothing remains of the structure. The current structure dates back to 1837, but has had many modern additions added. We decided to dine in the Knight Bar as there was to be a private event in the dining room later. We actually shared our selections-mine, the Fresh Market Fish which was Haddock lightly battered in Cluain Tarbh Craft Beer, served atop a pea and watercress puree and Danny’s the Chargrilled 10oz Sirloin, with steamed broccoli and Madeira a jus. Not your traditional puree nor au jus. We thought the fish the best fried fish of the trip and the steak expertly prepared.

So … if you are planning a trip to Ireland, keep your eyes open for these fine dining options and enjoy all that the Emerald Isle has to offer.